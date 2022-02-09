Re: Israel approves plan to link settlements in occupied East Jerusalem

INDIANS (ET)Re: Israel approves plan to link settlements in occupied East JerusalemINDIANS (ET) by comredg on February 9, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Conflating “the Jews” and the pro-Israel lobby is a straightforward example of antisemitism. Do better. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel levels land in Palestinian village to expand illegal settlement next article Documents detail U.S. military's frustration with White House, diplomats over Afghanistan evacuation The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel evicts Palestinians from West Bank homes for ‘military exercise’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Kuwait bans Death on the Nile film starring Israel actress Re: African Union summit reverses decision on Israel’s observer status – Middle East Monitor Re: Russia refuses Israeli demand to stop jamming GPS of flights into Tel Aviv Re: Part of Israel’s Separation Wall collapses – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email