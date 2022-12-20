close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel angered by Swedish TV using Palestine map and flag

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 5 views
no thumb


Sooner or later all Plastinina.. LAND will be reataken from . NAZI ZIONIST CHEWS. terorist child murdres



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response