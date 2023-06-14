close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel: analysts say Iran’s new missile will be difficult to intercept – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 18 views
no thumb


Germany and all its Turkieyegay muslims, Jews and Lutheran, Catholics should be exterminated off the map.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response