Re: Israel: analysts say Iran’s new missile will be difficult to intercept – Middle East Monitor





POLICE NOTICED ANYTHING -The anti-Jewish demonstration (Berlin) really was that disgusting and vicious.

So yes! The anti-Israel demonstration on Easter Saturday was even more marked by hate and hatred than previously known. The police didn’t even want to notice any crimes. After six criminal charges, state security is now investigating. Because hate speech is punishable by law.

On April 8, more than 500 Palestinians and sympathizers marched from the Neukölln town hall to the Kottbusser Tor in Kreuzberg. The police were on site with 250 emergency services, including an interpreter and two language mediators from the police. The demonstration was registered by an individual under the title “Solidarity with Palestine”.

According to the Democ observatory, several anti-Israel and anti-Semitic slogans were shouted during the elevator – this is evidenced by Democ videos and numerous other recordings on social networks. The nationwide outrage was great.

The spokesman for the internal administration, Thilo Cablitz, said at the time the rbb24 “Abendschau”: “The problem was actually on site that this statement, this one explicit statement, this one special slogan, was not heard by the interpreter .” He therefore did not inform the police chief that the officers had not intervened – the four police cameras had not been switched on either. However, the state security have started investigations.

Now, almost two months later, the interior administration has informed the AfD MP Martin Trefzer (53) in the House of Representatives which hate slogans were actually shouted.

► “O Qassam, today is your day.” (The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades are on the EU terrorist list as a military wing of HAMAS and strictly deny the existence of Israel.)

► “Today we celebrate our sons and brothers, namely […] because they sacrificed their pure souls to protect the homeland.”

► “Oh wasp’s nest, oh lion’s den, we say to the bullets that await in Gaza: We revolutionaries, lovers of freedom, go the way to the end. We revolutionaries, lovers of freedom, go the way to the end.”

► “Gather together, long live the gun!”

► “Give me your rockets. And give me those from Ayyasch as well.” (Yahya Ayyasch is a Hamas bomb maker who is now believed to have been killed by Israel.)

