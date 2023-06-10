Re: Israel: analysts say Iran’s new missile will be difficult to intercept – Middle East Monitor





“The arabs did NOT accept the UN CHARTER or its decision to create 2 states …”

The PALESTINIANS did NOT have to “accept” anyone’s “decision to create 2 states” in PALESTINE, Bubba, and nothing in “the UN CHARTER” confers any legal authority to the United Nations to create jew “states” in PALESTINE or anywhere else.

“The arabs are clearly losers … seeking to use ‘international law’ to gain legitimacy …”

No jews are clearly malicious mendacious mamzers … seeking to use “international law” to gain legitimacy …

“Once bitten twice shy …Palestinians”

Umpteen times expelled six gorillion shoahed … jews

Next.





Source link