close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Israel allocates $941m from state budget to expand, upscale illegal settlements

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 16 views
no thumb


Ben Gvir is a mere spek on Jabotinski’s shoe

Ben Gvir is for simple people



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response