Re: Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths





“Israel should be paying”

All Arab nations declared war in 1948.

Create a peace conference which includes Israel and all of them.

They’ll talk about reparations.

The participants will open their archives and compare war motivations, plans, goals and operations.

They’ll argue until white smoke comes out.

The Arab side will divide its obligations among its constituent parts however it sees fit.

But don’t expect too much.

The guilt may be less than you’re willing to admit,

and it involves certain Arab states impoverishing

themselves to enrich Jewish refugees

and the same for Israel and the Palestinian refugees.

Neither of these potential beneficiaries are very popular in the ME.





