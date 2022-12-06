MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist mythsMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 6, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Only a retarded person can understand the early documents in any other way. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article South Korea tipped to tack to US, putting strategic ambiguity on China behind it next article US Supreme Court leans toward web designer with anti-gay marriage stance The author comredg you might also like Re: On 'hate' and love at the World Cup: Palestine is more than an Arab cause Re: Finland: Artists strike against museum ties to Zionist arms dealer Re: Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths Re: Iran executes 4 over alleged cooperation with Israel intelligence: local media Re: Ex-Qatar PM warns of new ‘fiercer’ Palestinian Intifada – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email