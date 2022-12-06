Re: Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths





Robert Wistrich’s HitIer’s Apocalypse. Jews and the NAZl Legacy, published in 1985, in which he described the “ideological rapprochement between Islamic and National-Socialist antisemitism” and dealt with the “connection between the NAZl’sFinal Solution’ and the later attempts to destroy the State of Israel”. Since 2001, other scholars too have devoted their attention to these topics.

Jihad and Jew-Hatred, shows how the NAZl succeeded in disseminating a firmly antisemitic interpretation of the Middle East conflict in the Arab world.

NAZl Propaganda for the Arab World, mines this new material and shows how the NAZl endeavored to popularize the Jew-hatred found in early Islamic sources and radicalized it by combining it with the patterns of European antisemitism. He also shows how this antisemitism outlived the Shoah, for example in a letter sent to representatives of the Arab League in July 1946 by Hassan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, in honor of Amin El-Husseini, the former Mufti of Jerusalem who subsequently became a friend of Heinrich Himmler. The letter stated, “The Mufti is Palestine and Palestine is the Mufti. … Yes, this hero … fought Zionism, with the help of HitIer and Germany. Germany and HitIer are gone, but Amin Al-Husseini will continue the struggle. … Amin! March on! God is with you! We are behind you!“ By this time, Hassan Al-Banna’s Muslim Brotherhood had become a leading political force. In 1946 it had more than 500,000 members and could mobilize a further 500,000 for its public rallies in Egypt alone.





