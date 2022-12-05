Re: Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths





It is not up to me to determine what and when documents can be released. Israel has an archive law determining what documents and when documents can be released. The National Israeli State Archives contain over 400 million documents. Other Israeli archives contain millions of other documents, such as the Ben Gurion Archives of some 5 million documents. THE IDF has its own archive and its own rules for declassifying archive records.

Shay Hazkani is very vague of the nature of documents he is seeking. Are they personal papers or military

related papers because they are treated separately. Personal papers would be available for declassification at the latest 70 years after being made. If they are in the IDF archive they will not be available until 2040. That is just the way things are. There are rules about archived material.

Shay can go to Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, which took Arab documents to Jordan, and can try to access their archives.





