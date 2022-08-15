Re: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually





I’m Mizrahi you idi0t and Hebrew is the language of all Israeli (Ashkenazim included), stop being a m0ron (also they’re not even the biggest group here, we Mizrahim are). Oh and no, we Mizrahim are not ”Arab Jews” but Jews only, in fact we are the most anti-Arab of all Jews, for the very simple reason we HATED being dhimmis, we HATED being ruled by them (if the Ashkenazim did not got along with the Europeans why would we with the Arabs?). I’m Semite, that you can’t deny and as the good Mizrahi I am, Zionism, Conservatism, Nationalism, Judaic Orthodoxism and Militarism are my motto, it’s not with the Ashkenazim you should worry about, it’s us, we’re the ones that going to end fakestine, with violence if necessary. You doubt? Ask the fakestinians, all tell we treat them far worse than other Jews do, for the very simple reason Zionism for us is an opportunity to revenge, we won’t EVER FORGET OR FORGIVE the Exile of Mawza, the Farhud, the libel of Damascus, the looting of Safed, the pogroms of Hevron, the persecutions in Fez, in Marrakesh, the Allahdad and tons of other episodes, we will remember all (if the descendants of the perpetrators of those acts do not want to see our revenge then simple stay out of our way, if they do we won’t have any mercy).





Source link