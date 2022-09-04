Re: Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually





And for your information. Most Jews left Iran during the revolution, as did many Christians. Quite normal; they’re called refugees.

In this instance it helped Israel as they’re still desperate to put populate the Palestinians. And for America it was an ego thing as they were the Shah’s backers and he was outed in what was a popular revolution – the Shah was another scummy.

Christians are returning to Iran and the numbers are rising. And, amusingly Israel offered $50,000 to the remaining Jews to complete Aaliyah but they’re quite happy in Iran. And it’s safer than America because America is a bit of a dump!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪😘😘😘😘😘😘😘





