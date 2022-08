2.0 Anti-liberal

2.0 Anti-liberal 6 days ago

My d¥¢k in your @$$.

So were you so drunk you forgot? Alzheimer’s? Lobotomy? Dropped on your head? Generations of inbreeding? All of the above and a lying, closet, gay Arab and an IgnorantFookin’Twat!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣





Source link