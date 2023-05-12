Re: Israel, 75 years of massacres, abuse and displacement





Israel celebrates 75 years of Independent Democratic statehood, both prosperous and successfully defended, despite the constant terrorism and violent onslaughts wreaked upon them by the Arab world and its partners (like China and Russia)

On the other hand, the Palestinians continue to whine about their miserable stateless plight (due to the fact that they have rejected five two state offers so far) as well as their continued eternal conflicts, corruption and abject dependency on the global dole.

Too bad, so sad….Israel’s not going anywhere. You’ve been given plenty (actually, too much) opportunity to tantrum and snivel. Time to pull up your big boy pants and get over it.





