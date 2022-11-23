Re: Islamic Jihad ‘preparing for big battle’ with Israel – Middle East Monitor





How long must the world endure Palestinians versus Israelis. There must be a two state solution with joint possession of Jerusalem meaning East and west. I’m sick of watching a government that constantly cries that any criticism is antisemetic while it metes out gross human rights violations to its neighbors and fellow man. The latest bombing shows the desperation of the few against the many. As an American Christian I’ve been indoctrinated to support Israel in all matters. I’m a Grandmother now and have watched The Israeli Palestinian Conflict since I was a child in the 60’s. I constantly excused Israel due to the response of the Palestinians , using bombs and lager destruction methods. BUT I get it now. When you have no voice you must then shout .





Source link