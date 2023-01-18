Re: Is Rishi Sunak really going to appoint critic of IHRA UK’s free speech tsar? – Middle East Monitor





Making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotypical allegations about Jews as such or the power of Jews as collective — such as, especially but not exclusively, the myth about a world Jewish conspiracy or of Jews controlling the media, economy, government or other societal institutions.

Jews are only 2% of US population but they have contributed as much as 90% of all donations to a US presidential candidate. they were not thrown away their money but that money was there to serve them. Once then US presidential candidates who received 90% of the donations becomes the president, he would be completely obedient to what the Jews want.

Hamilton Jordan to President Carter – 1980

– Out of 125 members of the Democratic National Finance Council, over 70 are Jewish.

– In 1976, over 6O% of the large donors to the Democratic Party were Jewish;

– Over 60% of the monies raised by Nixon in 1972 was from Jewish contributors;

– Over 75% of the monies raised in Humphrey’s 1968 campaign was from Jewish contributors;

– Over 90% of the monies raised by Scoop Jackson in the Democratic primaries was from Jewish contributors;

https://bit.lY/Hamilton-Jordan-Jews





Source link