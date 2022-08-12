Re: Is Palestine really on top of the Arab agenda?





I don’t speak for others and they don’t speak for me. (And they don’t speak for others either).

“Whereas recognition has thereby been given to the historical connection of the Jewish people with Palestine and to the grounds for reconstituting their national home in that country .. ” (Preamble League of Nations Mandate on Palestine). This provision was adopted by 52 nations, including Persia, Iraq and Egypt. It is not limited to Jews of the Mid East. It could either be factually wrong or perhaps exaggerated but its still a legal document with authority. Or, it could be exactly correct. Do Jews from Poland have a “historical connection” to Jerusalem? Maybe. It depends on the criteria used but again, this represents an international treaty. It does not specify what the “historical connection” is but it need not. The parties adopted it as written. Jews in Poland or Russia who read this were right to assume that they were now able to migrate to Western Palestine.

As I have said and repeated, the basis for Jewish independence in Western Palestine is found in the breakup of the Turkish Empire. 2022 Israel is 0.6% of the former Turkish territory. The Jews should have gotten 1% to approximate their percentage of the Turkish population before the breakup.





Source link