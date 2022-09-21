MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Is Israel's opposition to a new nuclear deal with Iran genuine?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 21, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Bribers ‘R’ Us. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Tr3Dent CEO Brings Digital Transformation Planning Expertise to… next article Joe Biden: Putin will not win a ‘reckless’ nuclear war The author comredg you might also like Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: West Bank: Israeli settlers form ‘militia’ in occupied Palestine – Middle East Monitor Re: UN readying US-funded salary support for Lebanese soldiers – Defence Ministry – Middle East Monitor Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence on Retirement Talks Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 Re: China asks the US to return Afghanistan’s foreign reserves to Kabul – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email