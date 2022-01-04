MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Is Fatah really persecuted by Hamas in Gaza?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 4, 2022 add comment 6 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest What does the UN know about what’s going on in Gaza? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China’s lockdowns, consumption concerns see short trips dominate in the new year next article US President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump to observe Capitol Hill anniversary separately The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel stops mosque construction in Jerusalem Re: Israel stops mosque construction in Jerusalem Re: Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February Re: Israel escalates threats against Palestinian resistance in Gaza Re: Israel escalates threats against Palestinian resistance in Gaza Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email