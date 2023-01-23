Re: Is Europe’s pseudo-religious ‘freedom of expression’ excuse just a pretext for provocation? – Middle East Monitor





burning a religious text is an obviously ugly and odious thing.

but it isnot a criminal action

just as teaching that there are Islamic paintings of Muhammad is not some sort of offense that should result in punishment for the teacher.

Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, recently dismissed Erika López Prater, an adjunct faculty member, for showing two historical Islamic paintings of the Prophet Muhammad in her global survey of art history. Following complaints from some Muslim students, university administrators described such images as disrespectful and Islamophobic.

While many Muslims today believe it is inappropriate to depict Muhammad, it was not always so in the past. Moreover, debates about this subject within the Muslim community are ongoing. Within the academic world, this material is taught in a neutral and analytical way to help students – including those who embrace the Islamic faith – assess and understand historical evidence.





