Re: Irish MP calls for an end to Israeli apartheid





Dear Mr. Barrett: I did watch all of Your videos when you spoke about Palestine and I loved them all but I must tell you that I am an Arab and I resent the fact that the European countries used a piece of Arab land to solve their many centuries-old conflict with the European Jews. The European Jews are a completely foreign people to the Middle East region. just like the Germans are but who claimed to be the ancient Hebrews coming home to Palestine which is such a completely ridiculous claim because even DNA has confirmed that they are actually 100% European. We will never accept these European Jews in our region because they happen to be the most deadly and the most lethal compared to any other invaders we had seen in the region.





