Re: Iraq’s Sadr goes on hunger strike ‘until violence stops’ – Middle East Monitor





Sadr movement and the uproar they made has finished. Seyed Kadhim Ha’eri has ended them. From now on they are religiously obligated to follow Khamenei. Moghtada Al-Sadr is finished. It’s over. Who would have thought their the grand Ayatallah that Sadrists were following would step down and orders them to follow religious leadership of Iran? But it has happened. Zios and Americans should start packing.

Today Moghtada Al-Sadr has stepped down and ordered all his followers to end the protests even those are supposed to be peaceful.





Source link