Re: Iraqi militia call for withdrawal from US embassy, as 750 US troops move into Middle East





While the Hezbollah troops may be born in Iraq … they are a MILITIA trained / supplied / taking orders from Iran’s IRGC General Soleimani …

The ball is in Soleimani’s court … eh?

He has been seen as very clever so far … we’ll know just how clever in the days/weeks/months ahead …





