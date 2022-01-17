MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Iran's supreme leader shares animated video of drone strike targeting TrumpMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 17, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest killing a stinking murderer such as Soleimani is not a murder, it’s an act of self-defense if not a mercy killing Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Eva Marcille Celebrates An Important Achievement And Supporters Are Here For Her next article Joe Biden Vows To 'Stand Against' Anti-Semitism After Colleyville Hostage Standoff The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinians married to Israeli citizens excluded from COVID vaccine pass Re: Will there be ‘lasting peace’ between Israel and Palestine? – Middle East Monitor Re: Will there be ‘lasting peace’ between Israel and Palestine? – Middle East Monitor Re: Will there be ‘lasting peace’ between Israel and Palestine? – Middle East Monitor Re: Iran's supreme leader shares animated video of drone strike targeting Trump Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email