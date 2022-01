Ynetnews I don’t regularly follow or anything except for when somebody shares their article or if I find it by chance on google, but they are good too. I follow some Israeli sources on Twitter, now I see myself following them more than I am reading Israeli news.

Speaking of which, you probably heard what happened to Jerusalem Post and all, but hey, they are too afraid to do anything directly so hacking and boosting about it for 1 day is the most they can come up with eh?





Source link