If so, why are you cheering Saudis and not Yemenis?

IDF is helping their new Wahhabi friends, beside Britons and Americans. So far all have failed against bare feet Yemenis fighting with smuggled weapons.

When Saudis control the sky, sea, most of the deserts, have at least hundred times superior weapons and allies, yet they still fail, means God is not at their side.





