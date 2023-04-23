Re: Iranian, UAE foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties over phone





May you never experience the agony of having your country stolen; may you never feel the pain of living in captivity under occupation; may you never witness the demolition of your home or murder of your loved ones. May you never be sold out by your “friends”.

Hanan Ashrawi

She said this when the disgusting Arab regimes were running around to be the first ones to embrace the Jews. Do you want to know why they call it the Abraham Accords? It is meant to give the false impression that the Arabs and the European Jews whose DNA has been confirmed to be 100% pure European are cousins descended from Abraham. Nothing scares the European Jews more than the disclosure that they are actually 100% European with 0% genetic link to the Middle East.





