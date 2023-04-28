Re: Iranian court orders the US to pay $313m for terror attacks

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Iranian court orders the US to pay $313m for terror attacksMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on April 28, 2023 add comment 25 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest PROJECTION OF BLAME–The Modus Operandi of the majority Muslim world. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Yes, Joe Biden is old and has low approval ratings, but this is why he's still confident of re-election next article Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. The author comredg you might also like Re: Netanyahu returns cash received illegally Re: US, African States race to extend Sudan truce, gunfire still heard Re: US says Iran seized oil tanker in Gulf of Oman Re: Where is Al-Aqsa Mosque and why is it so important in Islam? Re: US says Iran seized oil tanker in Gulf of Oman Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email