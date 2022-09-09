Re: Iran ‘will not cross red lines’ for nuclear deal – Middle East Monitor





You can’t believe Iran’s leaders, they have proven themselves to be liars. “No we didn’t shoot down that Ukrainian passenger plane” !! If these folks are truly theocratic leaders, why do they so blatantly lie? If Iran had a nuclear bomb, they would be bragging about it. Israel doesn’t reveal their nuclear capabilities and perhaps for good reason. Yes, Israel has nuclear warheads, not just at home, but on submarines, probably sufficient to make Tehran a glass parking lot within minutes. Iran is playing a dangerous game and their people are in grave danger should Iran attack Israel.





