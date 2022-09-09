Re: Iran ‘will not cross red lines’ for nuclear deal – Middle East Monitor





-1- I agree that “Military intervention should be the last resort”, but I see clearer than most, and

“it looks like” Iran is committed both [a] – to becoming a nuclear power (with genocidal intentions), and

[b] – to continue its revolutionary Islamic extremism, via Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, etc.,

such that

-2- Iran will continue spreading terrorism & war crimes, and working towards both acquiring & preparing to use

nuclear weapons, such that “Military intervention is both the last & only resort” of peace-loving states, that wish both

[a] – to reduce violent Islamic extremist Jihadist aggressions, murder, terrorism, war crimes, etc., and

[b] – Not to see another nuclear mushroom cloud.





Source link