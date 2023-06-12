Re: Iran unveils first alleged hypersonic missile, giving it significant military edge





Who told you Iran is spending billions on Hezbullah and PIJ? What do they have that costs billions?! Any air craft, tank or warship?

If Iranian government is under massive pressure from the inside and outside, how it’s still in power and supporting its allies without that much worries about its stability?

Zio regime is a colonial tool to keep, west Asia in constant state of war and instability. Peace contradicts the main idea of starting the Zio project. Zios cannot be in peace, because peace doesn’t serve their purpose.

Combined population of Zios and Palestinians is less than Tehran’s population. yet they couldn’t reach peace, because global powers who created Zio regime, don’t want that peace. They can’t profit from peace. They cannot take over oil market with peace.





Source link