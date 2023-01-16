Re: Iran to receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets in 3 months





Isolation forces strange alliances, this is for sure Messi. Perhaps the US-led Western alliance with Saddam Hussein agin Iran between 1979 and 1988 wasn’t so smart, after all 🙁

However your call on the matter of Ukraine is a non-starter. Nuclear weapons? Are redundant in this day and age and it is only North Korea and (potentially under an ever-more unilateralist Zionism) Israel; that might threaten world peace through nuclear weapons use. For even Joe Biden appears to understand this simple fact today; as he puts all reversal of Trump’s ‘non-proliferation initiative’ on the back burner … whilst he looks to exploit those 50% of Iranians who happen to be female as ‘his latest Trojan Horse’. (Strangely unmindful that Iran has more serious foes in MbS and with Afghanistan’s Taliban to worry over, on the gender-war front.)





