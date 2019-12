Re: Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about “anti-Iranian” meeting -statement





Kuwait is a sovereign state and can meet with anyone it chooses to … full stop

Iran is attempting to intimidate a neighbour as it has other neighbours including Iraq / Syria / Lebanon / Yemen

Iran’s malign influence and growing isolation is affecting its judgement … this could lead to a miscalculation … a spark that could ignite a regional war … a war that will bring further oppression on the Arab/Muslim masses





