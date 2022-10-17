Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirm

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirmMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 17, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Khazars only wish to see more killings in Muslims lands. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Joe Biden's blunt attack on lame-duck Liz Truss completes her humiliation on the world stage next article South Korea plans blockchain-based digital IDs, joining other technologies aimed at boosting the economy The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinian PA calls for urgent international efforts to end the siege on Shuafat camp Re: Israeli diplomat calls Saudi Arabia ‘unreliable ally’, insults Washington – Middle East Monitor Re: The hijab is not the real issue in sanction-hit Iran Re: The hijab is not the real issue in sanction-hit Iran Re: PA violently disperses West Bank Palestinian demonstration Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email