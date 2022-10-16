MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirmMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 16, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Link? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Russia opens criminal investigation after gunmen kill 11 people at army base near Ukraine border The author comredg you might also like Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirm Re: Hamas calls for protecting Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron Re: Extension of Istanbul grain deal obstructed by Russia, Ukraine disagreements Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirm Re: Moving its Embassy to Jerusalem could kill Britain’s remaining global influence – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email