Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirm

INDIANS (ET)Re: Iran security forces massacred Sunni Balochi minority, sources confirmINDIANS (ET) by comredg on October 16, 2022 add comment 17 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Here’s one; her name is “Jo”. “Jo who?”, you ask? “Jo Mama!” I reply! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Iran Slams Joe Biden's 'interference' During Mahsa Amini Protests next article Re: Extension of Istanbul grain deal obstructed by Russia, Ukraine disagreements The author comredg you might also like Re: The PA condemns Israel’s attacks on Palestinians, then attacks them itself – Middle East Monitor Boosting 'Eco-fashion' in Jordan Re: Live fire being used by Israel against Palestinian protestors Re: Palestinian factions agree to end division through elections Re: Why NOPEC is not a good idea to tackle the global energy crisis Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email