Re: Iran says there was no school poisoning, blames foreign 'enemies'





This finding appears consistent with the literature on mass psychogenic illness.

These events coincided with several key epidemiological features that are indicative of psychogenic illness: adolescent females under prolonged stress; transient, benign symptoms, rapid onset and recovery, the perception of an odor, and a progression from older higher status students to younger lower status ones. There are numerous historical precedents involving similar outbreaks in Islamic females living under stressful conditions, that were later determined to have been, psychogenic in origin.

The key event occurred on November 30th at a school in Qom city was was prompted by a stink bomb which likely induced a nocebo effect. This was reported in the local media as a possible poisoning which resulted in girls across the country growing hyper-aware of their surroundings and redefining an array of mundane odors believing they may be targeted with poison gas as punishment for their participation in recent protests. This explains why 100+ schools and thousands of students were ‘poisoned’ yet there had not been any arrests or suspects for the first 3 months.

Once the outbreak began, it appears that opposition groups encouraged it. There was an earlier outbreak at Alfahan University in November but this appears to have been set off by food poisoning as the key symptoms were diarrhoea, heartburn, and vomiting, but later a wave of symptoms reflective of anxiety emerged at the University when rumors began circulating that it may have been a deliberate poisoning.

Dr Robert Bartholomew, University of Auckland.





