Re: Iran says military shot down Ukrainian passenger plane in error





Paul wrote:

I notice the English speaking media has a few analogies with the 3 July 1988 intentional shooting down of Iran Air flight 655 by TWO US missiles fired from USS Vincennes which was intruding into Iranian territorial waters. 290 people died and the captain received the Legion of Merit. The US refused to apologise and said it was a “mistake.”

Not true, Ronald Regan is on record of sending a letter of apology within hours, the US also compensated the passengers and the Iranian government

I could not find any contemporary reference or analogy referring to the blatant and deliberate shooting down over the occupied Sinai Peninsular of Libyan Arab Airlines flight 114, 21, February 1973 by two Bandit State jet fighters who were trying to force the Boeing 727 to land and were giving hand signals to the experienced French pilot.

5 seconds after typing in flight 114, I found this:

The co-pilot, who survived, later said that the flight crew knew the Israeli jets wanted them to land but relations between Israel and Libya made them decide against following instructions

At least the Iranians have admitted their mistake and have come clean

They had to, video had hit social media of one of the rockets being launched. Google Babak Taghvae and go to the 11th of Jan on his twitter feed and with all the other evidence mounting against them, they didn’t have a leg to stand on.





Source link