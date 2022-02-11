Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf





In the words of a fellow Iranian-Azari patriot, “just because Canadians or Americans speak English doesnt make them English, and just because Mexicans and Colombians speak Spanish doesnt make them Spanish.” This is in response to Turks that say that any territory that used to be controlled by Turkey or that its people who now speak a Turkic language are all supposedly Turks.

Mr Erdogan should worry about potentially being kicked out of office because of his incompetence, his economy and currency like you said are not winning him any new supporters. Such a shame that Iran saved him in 2016, if it happens again I don’t think Iran will think twice about letting the coup take place undisturbed.





