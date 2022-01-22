Re: Iran says 9 soldiers killed in clashes with US Navy in Persian Gulf





Well some people argued that she was “too white” and not Egyptian, the thing is the real Kleopatra Philopator VII was much more white than Gadot is (she is a little swarthy in fact while the Queen was white as snow) and also not of Egyptian blood, she was a descendant of the Macedonian general Ptolemy Soter I who was a companion of Alexander Magnus and became pharaoh after Alexander’s d€ath (after he di€d, his son was kill€d and the Empire entered in a civil war, in the end his generals divide the provinces among themselves). So basically the real Queen was of Greek-Macedonian origin, the royal house of the Ptolemaics practicized inc€st0us unions like the ancient Egyptian rulers to ensure their royal bl00d would be mantained “pure”, in fact Kleopatra and her brother/husband Ptolemy XIII Theos Philopator being the only members of their dinasty to fluently speak the Egyptian language but as a second one, for most of their time the Ptolemaics only speak Koine Greek and used translators to deliver royal decrees so “ordinary” people would know it; at the court however only Greek was allowed to be spoken.





