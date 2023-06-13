Re: Iran-Saudi Arabia ties: What comes next after ‘smooth restart’? – Middle East Monitor

INDIANS (ET)Re: Iran-Saudi Arabia ties: What comes next after ‘smooth restart’? – Middle East MonitorINDIANS (ET) by comredg on June 13, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest For security Saudi Arabia should invest in Iran instead of being burdened by US bills for false protection. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article 22 US troops injured in Syria ‘helicopter mishap’ next article Re: Israel: far-right minister seeks power to impose administrative detention The author comredg you might also like Re: Official: Saudi hosting 1,000 relatives of Palestinian martyrs, prisoners Re: UAE president tweets in Turkish after meeting President Erdogan in Istanbul Re: Iran unveils first alleged hypersonic missile, giving it significant military edge Re: Shielding Israel from criticism is not part of US strategy for combating anti-Semitism Re: Israel army raids Ramallah, demolishes home of Palestinian prisoner Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email