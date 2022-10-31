close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Iran is an ever more ‘relevant’ problem, nuclear watchdog Chief says – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 14 views
no thumb


Trump thought to act preemptive
and so, thought to overcome
to banish in an instant
What compromise had won



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response