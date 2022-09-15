Re: Iran has enough uranium near weapons-grade for a bomb, IAEA report shows





We wouldn’t be here if Israel came clean about its own nuclear capabilities and abided by its international obligations to stop stealing Palestinian lands.

You know very well I do NOT support the current theocratic government in Iran. You will also be aware I do not support autocratic regimes in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. However, it’s impossible to start dealing with these appalling regimes until we deal with Israel’s impunity which these regimes prop up. By the same token we should be rid of Assad who is a pawn in this vicious game.

Interesting to note Israeli political and security circles are concerned that SIsi will be overthrown. They should be.





