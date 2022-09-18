Re: Iran has enough uranium near weapons-grade for a bomb, IAEA report shows





“The Palestinians stuck with it far too long.”

The PA never needed grounds to ignore responsibilities they had taken on themselves.

Arafat agreed not to allow Goebbels-like anti-Semitic propaganda.

This is in the Oslo accords, but it didn’t need to be. It should have been self-evident,

to anyone who was planning to establish a peaceful country

which would take its place among the nations of the world.

Arafat agreed to “one rule – one force”.

This is in the accords, but it didn’t need to be. It should have been self-evident,

to anyone who was planning to establish the rule of law in his country.

Arafat agreed to criminalize terror but instead created a new concept in

justice, the “revolving door”.

Joint Israeli – Palestinian patrols are part of the Oslo agreements.

They ended after too many Israelis were murdered by their ‘partners’.

These agreements were not kept.

The reason is self-evident, to anyone who’s objectivity and impartiality

don’t change sides at the Green Line.

The Oslo agreements were carefully staged in order to test Palestinian intentions

as the plans went into operation. It didn’t work out because Arafat never had any intention

of keeping his part of the agreements. He said (in Arabic only, of course) we will accept

whatever Israel gives us now, later we will *take* the rest.





Source link