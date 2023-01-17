Re: 'Iran has enough enriched uranium to make 4 nuclear bombs,' Israeli army says





Because they tame their ego, they ‘die before dying’. The veil is symbolic, not for the sake of doing spooky work… The goal is to do Service to Humanity, etc. It is Gnosis diluted somewhat.

Sufism is Wisdom, and during the Middle-Ages, it became a mega attraction to the more developed ones in the West (whreas the clergy forbidding catholics to befriend Islam). Gnostics have always lived behind the veil, as they exit the commoners’ world to go on a higher, abstract plane…and this is not to be understood as hiding to do evil deeds. (another reason why they were discrete was because the fire of the stake were always ardent…)

”Man, know thyself”: Gnosticism was spreading fast in the Near-East, 2000 years ago. It was the enemy of the Yahwists and their temple. Islam saved it, they brought it back to life. Renaissance, or just ‘naissance’ of our Europe was thanks to Gnosticism rediscovered.

33 degrees: Same symbolic amount of degrees as spinal vertebrae: They go to a higher degree when their progress is recognized. Many drop out. The 33rd degree is given to very few. That is the norm. Leadership is not for everyone. The Scott Masons have an order that goes higher than the 33rd degree: The Shriners. They build hospitals for the burnt ones.

Unfortunately, with time, too much recruiting takes place, and the Lodges become like papa-clubs. The rule is that one has to be recognized as ‘worthy’ to join the Brotherhood: They observe silently (from behind the veil…), and look for specific mental/moral values.

Fact is that there is only one Hikhmah, nobody kills for it, and it is universal. No racism in Hikhmah, no one kills for Hikhmah…whereas the universal brotherhood.

All this is being taught. All leaders, philosophers, composing musicians, all were FM. All revolutionists were FM. All acted like G. Washington…………Freedom, Liberation from oppression, Freedom of Choice, Evolution of the Mind, was what they live by…. That is standard. The ‘Polloi’ (the Many, ordinary humans) were to profit from their work(USA, the best example of it), but some were not even considered Humans…





