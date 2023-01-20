Re: 'Iran has enough enriched uranium to make 4 nuclear bombs,' Israeli army says





Iran will be forced to fight when Turkey and Assad normalize. America will be forced to negotiate with Russia or risk clashing with Turkish, Russian, and Syrian troops. In a negotiation, the U.S. will demand an Iranian exit from Syria as a precondition for withdrawing U.S. forces. Putin tells Iran to withdraw its forces. Iran refuses and Russia steps out of the way for America to deal with the Iranian presence militarily. Once Iran leaves ore more likely forced out of Syria, Hezbollah becomes cut off. A civil war will likely be instigated in Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah.





