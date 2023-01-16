Re: Iran executes former deputy defence minister

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Iran executes former deputy defence ministerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 16, 2023 add comment 28 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest …except there’s no evidence that Akbari ever passed on – or even had access to – classified information. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Covid white elephants? Hong Kong isolation facilities with 40,000 beds left empty as quarantine numbers dwindle next article Re: Iran to receive Russian Su-35 fighter jets in 3 months The author comredg you might also like Re: What will happen after the ICJ delegitimises Israel’s occupation of Palestine? – Middle East Monitor Re: What is required from Palestinians to confront Netanyahu’s fascist government? – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli soldier killed, 3 injured in grenade explosion at West Bank base Re: Israeli soldier killed, 3 injured in grenade explosion at West Bank base Re: US prohibits Israel pilots from flying F-35 jets Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email