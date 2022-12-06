Re: Iran executes 4 over alleged cooperation with Israel intelligence: local media  





Iranians go on strike across country as Student Day protests begin

“The continuation of student struggles on the anniversary of this day after the fall of the monarchy in Iran is a sign of the continuation and intensification of inequality, the increase of sexual oppression and humiliation of women, the torture and beating, the imprisonment and killing of freedom-loving and right-seeking women and girls, the intensification of severe religious, national, ethnic and class discrimination, suppression of the most basic demands of the people and religious and military tyranny in the Islamic Republic system.”

“In defense of their children, the workers and other working and deprived sections of the society condemn the arrest and imprisonment of students as well as the sending of repression forces to the university environment. Against any attack on students and universities, the workers and the toiling masses must and will react.”

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Monday that Iranian security forces “will not hesitate to deal decisively and authoritatively with rioters, armed thugs and hired terrorists of the enemy.”

