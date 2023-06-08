Re: Iran builds two new reactors at Bushehr nuclear plant





Iranians care about the Palestinian people.

Watch:

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters EXPLOSIVE Interview Sets Record Straight

ROGER WATERS: “If I was standing by now silent and indifferent to the oppression of the people of Palestine like you and your government is particularly the German government not all the people because friends of mine German friends of mine are out in the streets protesting against the colony of the current government of Israel now just like I am but your government is standing by silent and indifferent while there’s a slow creeping genocide being perpetrated upon people of Palestine this is why I’m being vilified in Germany it’s because I’m suggesting that you the German people have to persuade your government to change all of that and I know why it is you are blinded by the fact that you are German and your guilt about the Holocaust is so great that you’ve accepted the Mantra that Israel can do no wrong and anybody that says anything against Israel policy has to be silenced and will be by the German government and the German people because we support the Israeli government whatever they do and we couldn’t care less about the Palestinian people …. “





