Re: Iran: Biden is implementing Israel’s policies  – Middle East Monitor





Dear Brother John,

{A} – SADLY . THE . DELUSIONS . ARE . ALL . YOURS , & your violent & self-destructive people’s,

where:

-1- Never in the history of the world, has there ever been a “State of Palestine”, which you probably know, and if not now,

then you would surely know this truth, if you ever break free of your Islamo-Brainwashing violent culture. Though

Jordan, and the PLO & Hamas regimes (PA, Former British Mandate territories) are almost 100% Muslim,

-2- The Jewish State of Israel & the Islamic extremist & Jihadist PA will never again be one entity, so

-3- the “demographics of Israel (with Areas C & E1) favor the Jews by a ratio of about 7:2 (78%).

And,

{B} – All the Impotent & Indefensible “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns, of PLO-sponsored terrorism & Hamas war crimes,

-1- Will only worsen the lives of Muslim Arabs, living under PLO & Hamas regimes, and

-2- Cannot change the truths of 1, 2, & 3.





